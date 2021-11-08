Hellman&Friedman and EQT at 82% acceptance rate for Zooplus buy

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Private equity companies Hellman & Friedman (H&F) and EQT said on Monday they had reached an acceptance rate of around 82% for their joint takeover offer of German online pet supplied retailer Zooplus ZO1G.DE.

The companies also announced their intention to launch a public delisting tender offer for all remaining outstanding shares of Zooplus, with an offer price of 480 euros ($554.59)per share.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson)

