Hellman&Friedman and EQT at 82% acceptance rate for Zooplus buy

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published

Private equity companies Hellman & Friedman (H&F) and EQT said on Monday they had reached an acceptance rate of around 82% for their joint takeover offer of German online pet supplied retailer Zooplus.

The companies also announced their intention to launch a public delisting tender offer for all remaining outstanding shares of Zooplus, with an offer price of 480 euros ($554.59)per share.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

