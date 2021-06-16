Hellman & Friedman raises offer for At Home Group

June 16 (Reuters) - At Home Group Inc HOME.N said on Wednesday private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman would buy the home decor chain for $37 per share in cash after hedge fund Honest Capital opposed an earlier $2.8 billion deal.

Hellman & Friedman had earlier offered to take At Home private at $36 per share.

