Hellman & Friedman raises offer for At Home Group

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
At Home Group Inc said on Wednesday private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman would buy the home decor chain for $37 per share in cash after hedge fund Honest Capital opposed an earlier $2.8 billion deal.

Hellman & Friedman had earlier offered to take At Home private at $36 per share.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

