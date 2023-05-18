Helleniq Energy's first quarter core profit quadruples

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Helleniq Energy HEPr.AT, Greece's biggest oil refiner, on Thursday reported a more than quadrupling of its quarterly core profit on higher refining margins.

Excluding inventory holdings, Helleniq's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 404 million euros ($444.7 million) in the first quarter, up from 99 million euros in the same quarter in 2022.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.