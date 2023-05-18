News & Insights

Helleniq Energy's first quarter core profit quadruples

May 18, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Helleniq Energy HEPr.AT, Greece's biggest oil refiner, on Thursday reported a more than quadrupling of its quarterly core profit on higher refining margins.

Excluding inventory holdings, Helleniq's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 404 million euros ($444.7 million) in the first quarter, up from 99 million euros in the same quarter in 2022.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

