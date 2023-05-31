News & Insights

Helleniq Energy buys photovoltaic parks in Cyprus

May 31, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Helleniq Energy HELr.AT, Greece's biggest oil refiner, has acquired two photovoltaic parks in Cyprus, it said on Wednesday.

The acquisition of the parks, which have a total installed capacity of 15 megawatts, is Helleniq's first foray into the renewables industry outside Greece, it said.

Helleniq did not disclose the size of the deal.

With 0.34 gigawatt of wind and solar power in operation, Helleniq has been looking at acquisitions in Greece and elsewhere to boost it to 1 gigawatt in the next two years.

