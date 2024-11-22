Hellenic Telecom’s Strategic Share Buyback Boosts Holdings

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA has repurchased 414,128 of its own shares, worth over €6.15 million, as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme. This move increases the company’s total holdings to 5,768,775 shares, representing 1.398% of its outstanding shares. Such buyback activities can signal confidence in the company’s financial health and potentially boost shareholder value.

