Hellenic Telecom’s Strategic Share Buyback Boosts Holdings

November 22, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA has repurchased 414,128 of its own shares, worth over €6.15 million, as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme. This move increases the company’s total holdings to 5,768,775 shares, representing 1.398% of its outstanding shares. Such buyback activities can signal confidence in the company’s financial health and potentially boost shareholder value.

For further insights into HLTOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

