Hellenic Telecom’s Strategic Share Buyback Boosts Holdings

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hellenic Telecom Organization SA has repurchased 414,128 of its own shares, worth over €6.15 million, as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme. This move increases the company’s total holdings to 5,768,775 shares, representing 1.398% of its outstanding shares. Such buyback activities can signal confidence in the company’s financial health and potentially boost shareholder value.
For further insights into HLTOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.