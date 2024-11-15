Hellenic Telecom Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. has repurchased 445,510 of its own shares as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme, totaling approximately €6.69 million. This strategic move increases the company’s treasury shares to 5,354,647, representing 1.297% of its total outstanding shares. Investors may find this buyback appealing as it can signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

