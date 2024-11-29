Hellenic Telecom Boosts Stake with Share Buyback

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) has repurchased 280,916 of its own shares as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme, spending over €4.2 million. This strategic move increases OTE’s stake in its own shares to 1.466% of the total outstanding shares, reflecting confidence in its market value.
