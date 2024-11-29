News & Insights

Hellenic Telecom Boosts Stake with Share Buyback

November 29, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) has repurchased 280,916 of its own shares as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme, spending over €4.2 million. This strategic move increases OTE’s stake in its own shares to 1.466% of the total outstanding shares, reflecting confidence in its market value.

