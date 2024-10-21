Hellenic Telecom Acquires Shares in Strategic Buyback

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. has acquired 176,130 of its own shares as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme, investing approximately €2.8 million. This strategic move brings the total number of shares held by the company to 3,939,443, representing 0.955% of its total outstanding shares. Investors may find this share buyback indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future growth.

