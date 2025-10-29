Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (HEHSF) Price Target Increased by 14.25% to 8.59

The average one-year price target for Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (OTCPK:HEHSF) has been revised to $8.59 / share. This is an increase of 14.25% from the prior estimate of $7.52 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.23 to a high of $10.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.12% from the latest reported closing price of $5.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEHSF is 0.19%, an increase of 90.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.37% to 7,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,500K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 875K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEHSF by 35.57% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 551K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 34.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEHSF by 30.44% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 381K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEHSF by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.