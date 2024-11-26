Hellenic Dynamics Faces Legal Challenge Amidst Liquidation Petition

Mountfield (GB:HELD) has released an update.

Hellenic Dynamics plc, a medical cannabis cultivator, faces a winding-up petition filed by a shareholder claiming over £32,000, which the company views as an abuse of court processes. The directors are challenging the petition, asserting the petitioner is not a creditor, and a High Court hearing is scheduled for December 18, 2024. This development could impact investor confidence in Hellenic Dynamics as they navigate this legal challenge.

