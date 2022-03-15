Hellenic clinches initial deal to ramp up crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia

ATHENS, March 15 (Reuters) - Hellenic Petroleum HEPr.AT, Greece's biggest oil refiner, has clinched an initial deal to get additional crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, two sources from the refiner said on Tuesday.

"There has been an initial agreement to increase crude oil quantities that Hellenic Petroleum buys from Saudi Arabia to further secure the smooth supply of the Greek market with fuel," one of the sources told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia accounted for 8% of Hellenic's crude oil feedstock last year, its fifth biggest supplier after Kazakhstan, Iraq, Russia and Egypt.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens)

