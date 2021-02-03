HELLA To Sell 50% Share In Its South Korean JV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HELLA (HLKHF) said it intends to sell the company's 50 percent share in the South Korean joint venture Mando HELLA Electronics to Mando. The transaction price is around 60 million euros.

HELLA CEO Rolf Breidenbach, said: "To meet the growing demands of South Korean customers even better with regard to global coverage, and to give them access to our entire product range, especially in the areas of electrification and autonomous driving, we will now further push our direct business based on our global development and production network. We will also gradually expand our own activities in South Korea."

The joint venture Mando HELLA Electronics is based in Incheon, South Korea. The product range includes components such as driver assistance systems, sensors, brake control systems, steering control systems.

