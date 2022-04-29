HELLA To Assess Strategic Options For 'Special Application' Segment Incl. Sale

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA said that its management board and the shareholders' committee decided to assess strategic options for the business segment "Special Applications", including a sale of the business segment, and in this context to conduct a market sounding, among other assessments.

The market sounding on the business segment "Special Applications" is at an early stage; the possible conclusion of a binding sale contract is therefore not yet foreseeable, the company said in a statement.

