HELLA Q1 Adj. EBIT Declines, Adj. Sales Down 10.6%; Confirms Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HELLA (HLKHF) reported a first quarter EBIT of minus 115 million euros due to provisions for restructuring measures in Germany. Adjusted EBIT declined to 56 million euros from 111 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 4.2 percent compared to 7.3 percent.

First quarter sales declined 14.4% year-on-year to 1.34 billion euros. Currency and portfolio-adjusted sales were 1.37 billion euros, down 10.6%.

HELLA has confirmed the outlook for the current fiscal year. The company expects currency and portfolio-adjusted sales to be in the range of 5.6 billion euros to 6.1 billion euros, and an adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent.

