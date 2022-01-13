HELLA H1 Adj. EBIT Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KgaA (HLKHF) said its first-half adjusted EBIT declined to 156 million euros from 269 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 5.1 percent compared to 8.7 percent. The currency and portfolio-adjusted sales fell by 2.6 percent to 3.0 billion euros. As reported, sales declined by 2.0 percent.

In the second quarter, adjusted EBIT margin was 4.1 percent compared to 12.1 percent, last year. Second quarter currency and portfolio-adjusted sales fell by 11.9 percent to 1.5 billion euros.

The forecast for the full fiscal 2021/2022 was already adjusted on 29 November 2021 due to the business performance to date, the expected lack of market recovery in the second half of the year and increasing cost burdens. The company expects currency and portfolio-adjusted sales of between around 5.9 and 6.2 billion euros. Prior guidance was around 6.0 to 6.5 billion euros. EBIT margin adjusted is anticipated to be around 3.5 to 5.0 percent. Prior guidance was around 5.0 to 7.0 percent.

