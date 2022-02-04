HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Terminates CEO Rolf Breidenbach's Contract

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA said that its Shareholders' Committee has agreed with the Chairman of the Management Board, Rolf Breidenbach, to terminate his contract as Managing Director by mutual consent as of June 30, 2022.

It was further agreed that Rolf Breidenbach will support the de facto group under a consultancy agreement which is still to be negotiated.

