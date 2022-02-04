Markets
HLKHF

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Terminates CEO Rolf Breidenbach's Contract

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA said that its Shareholders' Committee has agreed with the Chairman of the Management Board, Rolf Breidenbach, to terminate his contract as Managing Director by mutual consent as of June 30, 2022.

It was further agreed that Rolf Breidenbach will support the de facto group under a consultancy agreement which is still to be negotiated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLKHF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular