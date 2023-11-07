News & Insights

HELLA GmbH 9-month Operating Profit, Sales Up

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF), a maker of lighting systems for automotive sector, on Tuesday posted about 68 percent growth in its operating profit for nine months, and said it remains on track to achieve its goals for the fiscal year, expecting record sales and significantly improved profitability.

Year-to-date, the Group's operating profit grew by around 68 percent to 363 million euros from 217 million euros last year, when the group was impacted by inflation and the pandemic. Therefore, operating income margin rose to 6.1 percent from 4.1 percent.

HELLA, the automotive supplier operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand, also said its Group-wide sales grew by 12.6 percent to 5.9 billion euros for nine months. Adjusted for negative exchange rate effects, sales rose by 16.8 percent to 6.2 billion euros.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the Group continues to expect to generate currency and portfolio-adjusted sales of about 8.0 billion-8.5 billion euros. The operating income margin for the year is forecast to be around 5.5-7.0 percent.

