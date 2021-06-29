Hella attracts interest from Faurecia, Plastic Omnium -sources

French automotive suppliers Plastic Omnium and Faurecia have expressed interest in buying German automotive components maker Hella, people close to the matter said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's brakes maker Knorr said in a statement it was interested in buying a 60% stake in Hella, which would require Knorr to make a takeover offer for the whole company.

The families that control Hella are working with Rothschild on the divestiture, several people familiar with the matter have said.

Hella declined to comment, while Plastic Omnium and Faurecia were not immediately available for comment.

