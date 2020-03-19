(New York)

In what was one of the most emotional and scary markets-oriented interviews possibly ever, famed hedge fund manager Bill Ackman gave some very stern warnings to America yesterday. Ackman favors a complete shutdown of the US economy for 30 days, instead of a gradual rollout of measures. “America will end as we know it. I’m sorry to say so, unless we take this option”, he argues. He continued “Capitalism does not work in an 18-month shutdown, capitalism can work in a 30-day shutdown”. He further warned companies to stop buybacks because “hell is coming”.

FINSUM: Whatever you may feel about the health threat of the virus itself, the economic situation with the coronavirus has escalated so quickly that it is hard to know what forecasts are outlandish and which need to be taken seriously. What we do know is that there is no end in sight to the contain measures (and thus the economic damage), which means there is going to be a huge wave of unpaid bills by consumers and a resulting financial crunch for many companies.

stocks

economy

recession

depression

bear market

coronavirus

ackman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.