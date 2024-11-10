News & Insights

Stocks

Helix Resources Recommends Rejection of Acta’s Takeover Bid

November 10, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited has released a Target’s Statement urging shareholders to reject an unsolicited takeover offer from Acta Investment Group for 25% of Helix shares. The proposal includes attempts to appoint Acta nominees to the Helix Board, which the company advises against. Investors are encouraged to review the full statement to make informed decisions.

For further insights into AU:HLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.