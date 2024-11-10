Helix Resources Recommends Rejection of Acta’s Takeover Bid

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited has released a Target’s Statement urging shareholders to reject an unsolicited takeover offer from Acta Investment Group for 25% of Helix shares. The proposal includes attempts to appoint Acta nominees to the Helix Board, which the company advises against. Investors are encouraged to review the full statement to make informed decisions.

