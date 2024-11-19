Helix Resources Pushes for Copper Discoveries Amid Takeover Bid

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited is making strategic moves to enhance shareholder value by focusing on high-grade copper targets in the Cobar region and the Bryah Basin. The company is leveraging innovative geological techniques and experienced management to advance its exploration efforts, despite challenges like shareholder engagement and a takeover bid from Acta Investment Group. Helix remains committed to its strategy and urges shareholders to reject the Acta offer, believing its current approach will yield significant returns.

