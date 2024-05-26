Helix Resources Options Expire Unexercised

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 10 million options, with the ASX security code HLXAJ, due to their expiry on May 26th, 2024, without any exercise or conversion. This corporate update is significant for shareholders and potential investors as it affects the company’s capital structure and could influence its stock performance.

