Helix Resources Expands Copper Exploration in Bryah Basin

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited is expanding its copper exploration footprint by acquiring a 51% interest, with the potential to increase to 90%, in several copper projects in Western Australia’s Bryah Basin, known for its high-grade copper deposits. This strategic move aims to leverage Helix’s expertise to explore and potentially develop these projects, located near the renowned DeGrussa copper mine, thereby enhancing shareholder value. The acquisition is part of Helix’s broader strategy to diversify and capitalize on lucrative copper exploration opportunities.

For further insights into AU:HLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.