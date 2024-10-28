Helix Resources: Copper Exploration and Market Insights

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited, an Australian copper exploration company, trades at $0.005 per share with a market capitalization of $16.32 million. The company, listed on ASX under the ticker HLX, has issued over 3.2 billion shares and holds cash reserves of $2.74 million. With around 3,400 shareholders, Helix is actively exploring opportunities in the Cobar region of New South Wales.

