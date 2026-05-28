Helix Partners Opens PennyMac Financial Services Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Helix Partners Management LP initiated new position in PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) with 79,000 shares purchased

Quarter-end position value increased by $6.90 million, reflecting both share addition and price movement

Transaction represented 2.27% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade, fund holds 79,000 shares valued at $6.90 million (1.85% of AUM)

PennyMac stake was among the fund's top five holdings after the quarter

10 stocks we like better than PennyMac Financial Services ›

What happened

According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, Helix Partners Management LP reported a new position in PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), buying 79,000 shares. The value of the stake at quarter-end was $6.90 million, capturing both the share addition and price movement during the reporting period.

What else to know

This marks a new position for the fund, representing 1.85% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the filing.

Top holdings following the quarter:

NASDAQ: CORZ: $65.99 million (42.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SATS: $21.23 million (13.5% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, PennyMac shares were priced at $87.74, down 10.9% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by 37.33 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.32 billion Net Income (TTM) $507.12 million Dividend Yield 1.37% Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $87.74

Company Snapshot

PennyMac Financial Services is a leading U.S. mortgage banking and investment management firm with a diversified revenue base across production, servicing, and asset management. The company offers mortgage banking, loan origination, servicing, and investment management services, with revenue primarily from mortgage production and servicing activities.

It operates an integrated model that generates income through loan origination, acquisition, sale, and ongoing servicing of residential mortgages, as well as investment management fees. The company leverages scale and operational expertise to efficiently originate and service a broad spectrum of residential mortgage products.

PennyMac Financial Services serves U.S. homeowners, homebuyers, and institutional investors seeking mortgage-related assets and servicing solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

PennyMac Financial Services generates revenue from both new mortgage production and servicing existing loans. This dual structure supports performance across interest rate cycles, though it adds complexity to results. Production benefits from increased loan activity, while servicing earnings fluctuate with changes in mortgage servicing rights and related hedges.

The first quarter highlighted both the strengths and challenges of PennyMac’s approach. Production pretax income increased to $133.6 million as direct lending channels became more successful, giving the company a stronger source of earnings when mortgage activity picks up. Servicing results were less consistent because shifts in the value of mortgage servicing rights and related hedges can affect reported earnings, even if the loan-servicing business itself stays steady.

PennyMac’s future success will depend on whether its servicing business can continue to support new loan production, while direct channels and better efficiency help boost returns. Having a large servicing portfolio means the company already has a customer base for future refinancing or home purchases, but this only helps if recapture rates, production margins, and servicing efficiency all work well together. The best sign for investors would be earnings growth that relies less on changing valuations and more on steady, recurring business from its mortgage platform.



Should you buy stock in PennyMac Financial Services right now?

Before you buy stock in PennyMac Financial Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PennyMac Financial Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,072!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,352!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.