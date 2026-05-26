Helix Partners Exits Reported Cinemark Holdings Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Helix Partners Management sold 300,000 shares of Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Quarter-end position value declined by $6.97 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement

Trade represented 2.06% of Helix Partners’ reportable assets under management (AUM)

Fund holds zero Cinemark shares following the sale; position value now $0

The position was previously 2.34% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Helix Partners Management LP exited its entire stake in Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), selling 300,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $7.68 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end Cinemark position value dropped by $6.97 million, a figure that includes both share sales and changes in the stock’s price.

What else to know

Helix Partners Management LP fully liquidated its Cinemark position, which now accounts for n/a of its reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:CORZ: $65.99 million (42.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:SATS: $21.23 million (13.5% of AUM) NYSE:SATS: $21.23 million (13.5% of AUM)



As of May 13, 2026, shares were priced at $26.29, down 13.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 39.58 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.22 billion Net income (TTM) $168.70 million Dividend yield 1.36% Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $26.29

Company snapshot

Cinemark Holdings is a leading operator in the global motion picture exhibition industry, with a substantial presence across the United States and Latin America. The company leverages its extensive theater network and diversified revenue streams to maintain a competitive position in the entertainment sector.

The company operates motion picture exhibition venues, primarily generating revenue from box office ticket sales, concessions, and advertising.

Its business model centers on owning and operating a large network of theaters, with income streams diversified across admissions, food and beverage sales, and ancillary services.

Cinemark Holdings serves moviegoers in the United States and Latin America, targeting both mainstream and family audiences seeking theatrical entertainment experiences.

What this transaction means for investors

Cinemark Holdings earns more when popular movies draw crowds, but the larger question for investors is how much value each visit delivers. While ticket sales are important, revenue also depends on concessions, premium formats, loyalty programs, and how well theaters are used. So, Cinemark’s success is not just about box-office recovery, but about turning higher attendance into better financial results.

Cinemark’s attendance hit roughly 39.0 million, with revenue up 18.9% to $643.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $88.5 million from $36.4 million a year ago. Concessions played a big role, bringing in $255.2 million compared to $311.4 million from ticket sales. Despite these gains, Cinemark posted a $6.4 million net loss, showing progress but not a full recovery.

For investors, the critical factor extends beyond an increased number of movie releases. Cinemark requires sustained attendance growth to support concession sales, premium-format adoption, and efficient theater utilization. The clearest sign of durability would be continued attendance growth paired with concession strength and adjusted EBITDA gains, showing that Cinemark can turn a healthier box office into more consistent earnings power.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.