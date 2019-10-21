Markets
HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Reveals Increase In Q3 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $31.62 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $27.12 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $212.61 million from $212.57 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $31.62 Mln. vs. $27.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $212.61 Mln vs. $212.57 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLX

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular