Helix Energy Solutions Reveals Increase In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $31.62 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $27.12 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $212.61 million from $212.57 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $31.62 Mln. vs. $27.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $212.61 Mln vs. $212.57 Mln last year.

