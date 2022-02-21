Markets
HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Q4 Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) reported a net loss of $25.9 million, or $0.17 per share, for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.03 per share, for the fourth quarter 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter grew to $168.66 million from $159.90 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $136 million for the quarter.

The company expects the first half of 2022 will be a transitional period as it still faces headwinds in the near-term with a slow recovery in the North Sea, cost escalations and its continued integration of the Siem Helix 1 into the spot market. It is optimistic about the future and believes it will see a stronger second half of 2022 and continuing into 2023, as reflected by recent awards for decommissioning campaigns in the Tui field offshore New Zealand and with Trident Energy offshore Brazil, both expected to commence late 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular