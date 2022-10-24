Helix Energy Solutions Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$18.76 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$19.04 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.8% to $272.55 million from $180.72 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$18.76 Mln. vs. -$19.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.12 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $272.55 Mln vs. $180.72 Mln last year.

