Helix Energy Solutions Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$26.29 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$5.17 million, or -$0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $296.21 million from $250.08 million last year.

