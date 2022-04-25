Helix Energy Solutions Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$42.03 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$2.88 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $150.12 million from $163.42 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$42.03 Mln. vs. -$2.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.28 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $150.12 Mln vs. $163.42 Mln last year.

