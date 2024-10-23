Helix Energy Solutions Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.51 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $15.56 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $342.419 million from $395.670 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $29.51 Mln. vs. $15.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $342.419 Mln vs. $395.670 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1300 - $1365 Mln

