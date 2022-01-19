Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

A number of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Helix Energy Solutions Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, John Lovoi, sold US$281k worth of shares at a price of US$6.24 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$3.63). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Helix Energy Solutions Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HLX Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2022

Insider Ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 6.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Helix Energy Solutions Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Helix Energy Solutions Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

