Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 28% Price Plummet

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares have retraced a considerable 28% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 193%.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may still consider Helix Energy Solutions Group as a stock to avoid entirely with its 36.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Helix Energy Solutions Group's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:HLX Price Based on Past Earnings April 10th 2021

How Is Helix Energy Solutions Group's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Helix Energy Solutions Group would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 66%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 36% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 19% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 15% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Helix Energy Solutions Group's P/E

Helix Energy Solutions Group's shares may have retreated, but its P/E is still flying high. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Helix Energy Solutions Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

