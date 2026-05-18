Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX). HLX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.3. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.20. HLX's Forward P/E has been as high as 33.05 and as low as 7.83, with a median of 13.36, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HLX has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

Finally, our model also underscores that HLX has a P/CF ratio of 4.91. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. HLX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.61. Over the past year, HLX's P/CF has been as high as 9.68 and as low as 4.11, with a median of 6.20.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Helix Energy Solutions Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HLX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.