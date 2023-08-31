Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Price Target Increased by 9.47% to 12.92

The average one-year price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) has been revised to 12.92 / share. This is an increase of 9.47% from the prior estimate of 11.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.79% from the latest reported closing price of 10.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLX is 0.14%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 163,284K shares. The put/call ratio of HLX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,986K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,407K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,588K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,521K shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 729.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,467K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 4,203K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,026K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,326K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

