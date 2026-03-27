Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from the latest reported closing price of $10.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group. This is an decrease of 216 owner(s) or 42.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLX is 0.07%, an increase of 26.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.32% to 131,235K shares. The put/call ratio of HLX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,129K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,399K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,968K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares , representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 57.69% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,734K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,804K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 51.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,279K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 50.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,155K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,238K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.