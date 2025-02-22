News & Insights

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $HLX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 22, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP ($HLX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $314,810,687 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HLX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP insiders have traded $HLX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • OWEN E KRATZ (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 298,419 shares for an estimated $3,558,198
  • SCOTT ANDREW SPARKS (EVP & COO) sold 170,000 shares for an estimated $1,678,154
  • KENNETH ENGLISH NEIKIRK (EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 83,991 shares for an estimated $770,197
  • DIANA GLASSMAN sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $159,056

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

