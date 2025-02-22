HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $HLX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP ($HLX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $314,810,687 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP insiders have traded $HLX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OWEN E KRATZ (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 298,419 shares for an estimated $3,558,198

SCOTT ANDREW SPARKS (EVP & COO) sold 170,000 shares for an estimated $1,678,154

KENNETH ENGLISH NEIKIRK (EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 83,991 shares for an estimated $770,197

DIANA GLASSMAN sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $159,056

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

