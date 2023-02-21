Helix Energy Solutions Group Climbs 18% On Swing To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) shares are up more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter profit compared to loss last year.

The fourth quarter earnings were $2.71 million or $0.02 per share compared to loss of $25.91 million or $0.17 per share a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $287.82 million from $168.66 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $9.00, up 18.11 percent from the previous close of $7.62 on a volume of 2,673,005.

