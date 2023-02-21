Markets
HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Climbs 18% On Swing To Profit In Q4

February 21, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) shares are up more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter profit compared to loss last year.

The fourth quarter earnings were $2.71 million or $0.02 per share compared to loss of $25.91 million or $0.17 per share a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $287.82 million from $168.66 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $9.00, up 18.11 percent from the previous close of $7.62 on a volume of 2,673,005.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.