Helix Energy Solutions Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HLX

In trading on Monday, shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: HLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.77, changing hands as high as $6.88 per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.52 per share, with $10.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.85.

Also see:

