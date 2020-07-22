Helix Energy Solutions Earnings Decline In Q2

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.45 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $16.85 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $199.15 million from $201.73 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $5.45 Mln. vs. $16.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $199.15 Mln vs. $201.73 Mln last year.

