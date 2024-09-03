News & Insights

Helix Energy Solutions Announces Long-Term Deal In Gulf Of Mexico

September 03, 2024 — 09:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) announced a new multi-year contract with Shell Offshore Inc., starting in 2025, to continue providing well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, Helix will provide an increased minimum number of days annually with the Q5000 riser-based well intervention vessel, Intervention Riser Systems, remotely operated vehicles, and project management and engineering services to cover fully integrated operations from production enhancement to plug and abandonment well services. The operations also include equipment that is part of the Subsea Services Alliance, which combines the collective strengths and capabilities of Helix and SLB.

