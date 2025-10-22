Helix Energy Solutions Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.08 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $29.51 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $376.96 million from $342.41 million last year.

Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.08 Mln. vs. $29.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $376.96 Mln vs. $342.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.