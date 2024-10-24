Helix Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Amid Challenges

Helix Energy ( (HLX) ) has issued an update.

Helix Energy Solutions Group reported a third-quarter 2024 net income of $29.5 million, showcasing robust performance despite weather challenges and operational disruptions. The company’s strategic focus on well intervention and robotics segments contributed to strong results, with significant contracts boosting their future backlog. Helix’s ability to navigate market conditions and secure long-term commitments underscores its operational resilience and market confidence.

