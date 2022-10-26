Helix Energy Rally Continues

Markets
(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) shares are surging more than 17 percent on Wednesday morning trade, reaching a year-to-date high. On Tuesday, the company had reported loss for the third quarter, narrower than the prior year. Revenue for the quarter climbed 50.8 percent compared to the previous year. The shares have been on an uptrend since the start of the month.

Currently, shares are at $6.15, up 18.73 percent from the previous close of $5.18 on a volume of 2,322,635. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.47-$6.19 on average volume of 1,856,282.

