Helix Energy downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG

October 24, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis downgraded Helix Energy (HLX) to Neutral from Buy without a price target The company cut its guidance as boarder offshore activist pauses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the combination of continued white space for offshore rigs combined with more rigs rolling off contract in the first half of 2025 should continue to weigh on Helix’s well intervention pricing momentum.

