Helix BioPharma Secures U.S. Patent for Cancer Therapy

November 21, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Helix BioPharma Corp. has received a U.S. patent for its innovative L-DOS47 platform, which targets tumors with high CEACAM6 expression, potentially enhancing cancer treatment outcomes. This development strengthens Helix’s position in the oncology market, offering new hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

