Helix BioPharma Secures U.S. Patent for Cancer Therapy

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Helix BioPharma Corp. has received a U.S. patent for its innovative L-DOS47 platform, which targets tumors with high CEACAM6 expression, potentially enhancing cancer treatment outcomes. This development strengthens Helix’s position in the oncology market, offering new hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

For further insights into TSE:HBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.