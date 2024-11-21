Helix BioPharma Secures U.S. Patent for Cancer Therapy

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.
Helix BioPharma Corp. has received a U.S. patent for its innovative L-DOS47 platform, which targets tumors with high CEACAM6 expression, potentially enhancing cancer treatment outcomes. This development strengthens Helix’s position in the oncology market, offering new hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.
