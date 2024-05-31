News & Insights

Helix BioPharma Secures Funding Through Shares

May 31, 2024 — 03:08 pm EDT

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Helix BioPharma Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has successfully completed a private placement, raising CAD$2,350,000 through the sale of over 15 million common shares. The funds raised are earmarked for working capital, with the transaction subject to the Toronto Stock Exchange’s final approval. Shares sold in this private placement are subject to a four-month holding period, as per securities regulations.

