Helix BioPharma Reports Fiscal Loss, Refocuses Strategy

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Helix BioPharma reported a net loss of $9.26 million for fiscal 2024, driven by its continued investment in the development of its LDOS47 platform for cancer therapies. The company is refocusing its resources on combination therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma and plans to close its Edmonton laboratory by the end of October 2024.

