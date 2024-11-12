News & Insights

Stocks

Helix BioPharma Highlights L-DOS47 at World ADC

November 12, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Helix BioPharma Corp. showcased its innovative L-DOS47 platform at the World ADC San Diego, underscoring its potential in treating hard-to-treat cancers by enhancing the immune system’s response. The company is advancing towards a Phase II study for non-small cell lung cancer and exploring broader applications across various cancer types.

For further insights into TSE:HBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.