Helix BioPharma Highlights L-DOS47 at World ADC

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Helix BioPharma Corp. showcased its innovative L-DOS47 platform at the World ADC San Diego, underscoring its potential in treating hard-to-treat cancers by enhancing the immune system’s response. The company is advancing towards a Phase II study for non-small cell lung cancer and exploring broader applications across various cancer types.

For further insights into TSE:HBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.