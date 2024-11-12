Helix BioPharma Highlights L-DOS47 at World ADC

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.
Helix BioPharma Corp. showcased its innovative L-DOS47 platform at the World ADC San Diego, underscoring its potential in treating hard-to-treat cancers by enhancing the immune system’s response. The company is advancing towards a Phase II study for non-small cell lung cancer and exploring broader applications across various cancer types.
